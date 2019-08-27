Sophie Turner Congratulates Joe Jonas for VMA Win and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

As usual, Sophie Turner has the tea!

The Game of Thrones star, 23, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, congratulating her husband Joe Jonas on the Jonas Brothers’ victory in the Best Pop category.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉 here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen” Turner wrote in the caption for the series of photos.

The first picture features Jonas, 30, sitting backstage at the show. The Jonas Brothers pre-taped their performance at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sunday night.

The trio won for their song “Sucker,” which was the first single they released together since disbanding in 2013. Turner stars in the music video, along with her new sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Turner then had a chance to fan-girl.

In one photo, the Emmy-nominated actress sips tea with U.S. Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and in another shot shares a hug with Lizzo — whom she declared queen in her caption’s hashtags.

Morgan seemed to reciprocate the love and commented on the post, “That’s the mthrfucking tea 🔥.”

The soccer star also reposted Turner’s photo of them together on her Instagram Storiesy, writing at the top of the photo, “She made me. I do what the queen says” — which could be a reference to Turner’s Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark, who is declared the Queen in the North in the final season that aired earlier this year.

Turner and Jonas were also caught watching Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s performance of their steamy collaboration “Señorita,” cheering for the two singers to kiss.

When they ended the song — for which they won Best Collaboration — without so much as a smooch, Turner threw up her hands, while Jonas appeared to be laughing along.