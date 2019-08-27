MTV VMAs 2019: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Tease a Kiss in Steamy 'Señorita' Performance

Every touch between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes was ooh la la la at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Monday, the pair performed their chart-topping hit duet “Señorita” together for the first time since its June release as they hit the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Evoking the extremely steamy music video for the single, Cabello kicked things off in a sheer white long-sleeved gown, singing the song’s opening lines as she walked atop a stage littered with romantic lights.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty

She stayed several steps away from Mendes before coming in close to drape her arms over his biceps, which he flaunted in a sleeveless white tank top.

The two eventually came together to share a few sensual moments, including one intense scene in which they each stopped singing to gaze into each other’s eyes.

The high-profile duo teased several kisses during the performance without delivering, but they did rub their noses together before breaking into a smile, sharing an enthusiastic hug, and walking leaving the stage hand-in-hand – neither confirming nor quashing rumors that they’re making sparks fly offstage as well.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

The sultry performance came after Mendes, 21, took the stage solo to perform a giddy rendition of his hit “If I Can’t Have You.”

The crooner, wearing a sheer navy blue long-sleeved, collared shirt, sang with a smile glued to his face as he broke out his guitar skills for part of the song.

He and Cabello, 22, did not make their highly-anticipated red carpet debut as a couple, though both did pose separately.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Their joint appearance at the VMAs amid recent weeks of their PDA during outings in various cities, with the duo most recently sharing a makeout session in Montreal. They also celebrated Mendes’ latest birthday with a kiss during his New York City party earlier this month.

Image zoom Camila Cabello Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! ❤️,” Cabello said on Instagram for his birthday.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

The singers, who previously collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, are nominated in several categories for “Señorita,” including best collaboration, best art direction, best choreography, best cinematography, and song of the summer.

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Mendes is also up for artist of the year.

Cabello, who is a 10-time VMA nominee, won twice last year for artist of the year and video of the year for her hit single “Havana.” Meanwhile, Mendes has been nominated for a VMA 11 times in his career but has not yet taken home an award.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.