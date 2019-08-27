Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are awards show official!

After almost two months of packing on the PDA, Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards on Monday, and the pair performed their hit “Señorita” together for the first time.

Cabello wore a slinky white Balmain on the red carpet, which she walked separately from Mendes, who wore a green Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adding fuel to the fire around their super-steamy “Señorita” music video, the two performed the chart-topping duet live amid romantic lights. There was arm stroking, dancing and almost kissing– but even though they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, they were seen cuddling in the audience and getting cozy during the show.

RELATED: MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the Big Night

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImagE

The singers, who won best collaboration, were up for several different awards for their sultry summer single including best art direction, best cinematography, best choreography and song of the summer.

In addition to the five joint nominations with Cabello, Mendes is up for artist of the year.

Since the release of the music video for their duet, “Señorita,” on June 20, the pair has been spotted kissing and holding hands in public on numerous occasions, most recently in Montreal last week and in New York City for Mendes’ birthday on Aug. 8.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

The “Havana” singer posted a sweet photo of the two for Mendes’ 21stbirthday and dropped the “L” word in her caption. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

This isn’t the pair’s first time collaborating. Their relationship goes back to 2015 when they released their first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” with no indication of a romance.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.