Sebastian Maniscalco Tapped to Host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV announced on Tuesday that actor, comedian and bestselling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26.

The announcement was made during Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Following a historic sold out run at Madison Square Garden, Maniscalco, 45, eventually earned the 2018 Billboard “Comedian of the Year” award and was also included on Forbes’ “World’s Highest Paid Comedians” list for 2017 and 2018, according to an MTV press release.

The Green Book actor published his best-selling memoir Stay Hungry last year, and followed it up with an accompanying tour that saw five sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall alone.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer of the MTV VMAs, global head of music and talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International. “Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Manscalco had a little fun at his own expense over MTV’s decision to have him host this years VMA’s, posting a video on Twitter where he is seen attempting to brush up on his pop culture knowledge, mistaking Childish Gambino for a fellow Italian and Cardi B for a kind of spice.

Maniscalco is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film The Irishman alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. He will also continue touring throughout 2019, with tickets for his You Bother Me tour on sale now. His Stay Hungry special is currently available on Netflix.

Tune in for the MTV VMAs on Monday, Aug. 26, broadcasting from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.