Here's Everything You Might Not Have Seen (But Can't Miss) at the MTV Video Music Awards

From Shawn and Camila's PDA to Taylor Swift's PSA, these moments from the 2019 MTV VMAs are not to be missed!
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 26, 2019 11:37 PM

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Cuddled All Night Long

John Shearer/Getty

The pair certainly got cozy onstage when they performed “Señorita” together, but the PDA only continued as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while in the audience. 

Lizzo Performed With a Giant, Inflatable Butt as a Backdrop 

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Run–don’t walk!–to go watch Lizzo’s performance of “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

There were iconic costumes! A yellow body suit that made Lizzo look like the sun! An inflatable butt! Backup dancers ripping wigs off and swinging them around with reckless abandon! It was pure joy from start to finish. 

John Travolta Tries to Give the Moon Person to the Wrong Taylor Swift

MTV

While presenting the award for Video of the Year to Swift and the cast of her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, Travolta appeared to make a pretty iconic mixup, seemingly trying to had the trophy to Jade Jolie, the drag queen who plays Swift in the video. That’s a pretty huge compliment, if you look at the bright side! 

Miley Cyrus Performs 'Slide Away' For the First Time Since Her Split

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty

Cyrus took the stage to sing “Slide Away,” a song many assume to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The performance comes just a few days after Hemsworth officially filed for divorce

Backstage, Miley was seen with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife who is tangled up in the breakup rumors. Cyrus was seen kissing Carter just days after announcing her separation. 

Taylor Swift Promotes Equality in Her Acceptance Speech for Video of the Year

MTV

Swift’s song, “You Need to Calm Down,” won Video of the Year, and Swift made sure to drive home the point of the anthem in her acceptance speech and pointedly call out the White House for not acknowledging the 500,000 signatures she’s collected on a petition to support the Equality Act.

She said to fans, “You voting for this video means you want a world where we’re all treated equally, regardless of who we love and how we identify. … We deserve equal rights under the law.”

