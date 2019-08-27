Here's Everything You Might Not Have Seen (But Can't Miss) at the MTV Video Music Awards

Swift’s song, “You Need to Calm Down,” won Video of the Year, and Swift made sure to drive home the point of the anthem in her acceptance speech and pointedly call out the White House for not acknowledging the 500,000 signatures she’s collected on a petition to support the Equality Act.

She said to fans, “You voting for this video means you want a world where we’re all treated equally, regardless of who we love and how we identify. … We deserve equal rights under the law.”