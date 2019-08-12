Work It! Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Honor at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Missy Elliott‘s fans will be doing their best not to lose control when the 48-year-old rapper takes the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Monday, MTV announced that the 5’2″ emcee and hip-hop pioneer — known by her Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott nickname — would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the annual awards show, which will broadcast live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26.

It’s the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Elliott will also perform on the show, in her first VMA appearance since 2003.

MTV did not say which song(s) Elliott would be singing on the show, but with a legacy that spans three decades, she has a lot to choose from.

The only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum —including her debut 1997 album Supa Dupa Fly and her 2002 LP Under Construction — Elliott has topped the charts as a lead artist on a number of hit songs, including “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “WTF (Where They From),” “Gossip Folks,” “The Rain,” “4 My People,” and “One Minute Man.”

She’s also been a songwriter and producer for other artists, guested on a handful of major hits like Ciara’s “1, 2 Step” and the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” with Mya, Pink, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera.

Earlier this year, Elliott made history as the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Leading up to the awards, MTV will partner with Pepsi to celebrate Elliott’s career with fan tributes and a pop-up museum in New York City (on Aug. 24 and 25) filled with tributes to Elliott’s most groundbreaking music videos and costumes.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most VMAs nominations this year, with both musicians scoring 10 nominations apiece in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop video.

Eilish and Lil Nas X are right behind them, with nine and eight nods respectively. They’ll both go head to head in the best new artist category.

Halsey, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also earned several nominations.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV.