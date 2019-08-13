The latest batch of MTV Video Music Awards performers have been announced — and with this much talent on deck, it’s sure to be an epic night!

Taking the stage at the annual awards show, which will air live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26, will be a number of artists across genres.

On Tuesday, MTV announced it’s slated Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and Shawn Mendes to perform for the evening, and the show will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Image zoom J Balvin, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes John Parra/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The network previously revealed that Taylor Swift — who snagged 10 nominations across categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop video — would also be performing on the big night.

It’ll be the Swift’s first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, Lover (out Aug. 23). Swift last appeared on the VMA stage back in 2015, performing her song “Bad Blood” — which took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year, though the “7 Rings” singer may be missing from the awards show.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She hinted on Twitter last month that her Sweetener world tour schedule may prevent her from attending the VMAs. Grande is scheduled to be in Paris the day before and after the awards night.

Earlier this week, MTV also announced that Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

It is the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.