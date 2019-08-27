MTV VMAs 2019: John Travolta Appears to Mistake Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift While Presenting

Image zoom MTV

Taylor Swift has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, but that didn’t seem to stop John Travolta from apparently confusing her with one of her drag queen pals.

The Grease star, 65, sent Twitter into a tizzy when he appeared to mistake drag queen Jade Jolie for the “You Need To Calm Down” singer while handing over the award for video of the year.

please tell me the presenter did not just mistake jade jolie as taylor 😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rQojnjot8h — Dylan (@lntelleon) August 27, 2019

Swift, 29, snagged the trophy for her “You Need to Calm Down” video, which featured Jade and other LGBTQ stars, many of whom Swift brought on stage to accept her win.

It’s unclear just what was going through Travolta’s head, but a brief moment that has since gone viral on Twitter shows the actor hold the trophy out to Jade Jolie as if to offer it to her.

Jade, wearing a pink outfit and a blonde wig similar to Swift’s hairstyle, smiles and laughs as Travolta extends an arm and pats her on the shoulder.

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

jade jolie when john travolta tried to hand her the trophy pic.twitter.com/YuJ9Jeg1pc — Fierce Majeure (@FierceMajeure) August 27, 2019

Me checking Twitter to make sure that John Travolta is okay. pic.twitter.com/9Bdov6oCMN — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 27, 2019

Travolta seemed to know a mistake was coming, as he jokingly asked his co-presenter Queen Latifah to read the Video of the Year winner’s name for fear he’d “f- it up.”

It’s not Travolta’s first awards show flub — at the 2014 Oscars, he infamously mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem” while presenting her with the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Jolie, meanwhile, smiled for a video backstage with Swift, where the two basked in their win.

“So we are backstage, not really able to process…what did just happen?” Swift asks, to which the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum replies, “Um, you won video of the year!”

Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

In response, Swift credits her win to everyone, saying, “We, it’s a collective…”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.