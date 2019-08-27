Fans of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who ship their romance weren’t the only ones who were let down by their lack of kissing on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pair put on a steamy debut performance of their hit “Señorita” and cameras caught their famous friends’ reactions during the show. Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha were near one another with similar open-mouthed reactions as captured by the network’s Stan Cam, which showed the live happenings inside the star-studded audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Kiss, kiss, kiss!” Rexha could be seen mouthing as Cabello and Mendes nuzzled noses and got within kissing distance during their duet.

Likewise, Sophie Turner was spotted waving Joe and Nick Jonas‘ arms back and forth in excitement as the Game of Thrones actress also cheered on the performers. When Cabello and Mendes wrapped their song, Turner, Jonas and Rexha could be seen raising their arms in the air, seemingly disappointed that there was no kiss.

And Swift was seen waving her hand back and forth, appearing to be hot after Cabello and Mendes’ performance.

Evoking the extremely steamy music video for the single, Cabello kicked things off in a sheer white long-sleeved gown, singing the song’s opening lines as she walked atop a stage littered with romantic lights.

She stayed several steps away from Mendes before coming in close to drape her arms over his biceps, which he flaunted in a sleeveless white tank top. The two eventually came together to share a few sensual moments, including one intense scene in which they each stopped singing to gaze into each other’s eyes.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Bebe Rexha’s reaction to the end of the Señorita performance is priceless LMAO #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Q4CbylZTAP — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 27, 2019

The high-profile duo teased several kisses during the performance without delivering, but they did rub their noses together before breaking into a smile, sharing an enthusiastic hug, and walking leaving the stage hand-in-hand – neither confirming nor quashing rumors that they’re making sparks fly offstage as well.

Not only was the show Cabello and Mendes’ award show debut since being romantically linked this summer, but the pair also took home the best collaboration award and took the stage together again for their acceptance speeches.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.