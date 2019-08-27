Image zoom Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday ⁠— on their home turf!

The stars of the hit series posed on the red carpet ahead of the annual ceremony, held this year at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (so close, yet so far, from the shores of Seaside Heights!).

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, Deena Cortese, 32, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, and Angelina Pivarnick, 33, joined forces for a snap, with Lauren Sorrentino stepping in for husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who began his eight-month prison sentence in January.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, was in attendance, too, clad in a red-and-black suit.

Image zoom Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Farley, dressed in a one-shouldered yellow frock, brought boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello as her date (with some after-show activities surely planned), while Cortese was on the arm of husband Christopher Buckner.

Image zoom Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pivarnick was accompanied by fiancé Chris Larangeira, while Polizzi took on the show solo.

Both Cortese and Polizzi recently welcomed sons; Cortese and Buckner became first-time parents in January with the birth of their son Christopher. She showed off her trim figure in a low-cut black jumpsuit.

Polizzi, meanwhile, welcomed her third child, son Angelo James, with husband Jionni LaValle in May. The star kept it glam in black pants and a colorful, metallic crop top, which she completed with a black jacket.

The mom of three shared a close-up image of the look on Instagram, captioning the post, “CALM DOWN” with the hashtags “Comfy casual,” “I’m tired” and “Where’s the wine.”

The cast, which initially came together on Jersey Shore, reunited for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last year, and the series’ third season premiered in July.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.