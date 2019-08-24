MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the Big Night

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are headed to New Jersey this year!

It will be the first time the annual awards show is held in the northeastern state, after going back to its roots last year in New York City. This year’s VMAs will take place on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Who’s hosting?

Image zoom Sebastian Maniscalco David Livingston/Getty

Get ready for a good laugh as MTV slated the 2018 Billboard comedian of the year Sebastian Maniscalco, to host the 2019 VMAs.

The network announced their decision in June, saying they have faith Maniscalco will make it an “unforgettable” night.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer of the MTV VMAs, global head of music and talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International. “Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Last year MTV decided to go host-less, instead, having Cardi B open up the night.

Who’s nominated?

Leading the nominations are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift who are tied for the most nominations this year with a whopping 10 apiece, each in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop.

Newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind, with nine and eight nods respectively, and both will go head to head in the best new artist category. Halsey, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also earned a host of nominations.

Image zoom David Becker/Getty

The night’s biggest category is video of the year. It’s a tough race between 21 Savage ft. J. Cole (for “a lot”), Billie Eilish (for “Bad Guy”), Ariana Grande (for “thank u, next”), the Jonas Brothers (for “Sucker”), Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (for “Old Town Road(Remix)”), and Taylor Swift (for “You Need to Calm Down”).

MTV also announced that Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

Who’s performing?

Taking the stage at the annual awards show will be a bevy of artists across genres.

One of the top nominated artists will be performing for the big night — and opening the show! It’ll be the Taylor Swift’s first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, Lover (out Aug. 23).

“I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting! I don’t know if I was supposed to say that actually, but I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back,” she told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Image zoom Taylor Swift; Shawn Mendes; Missy Elliott Kevin Mazur/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Swift last appeared on the VMA stage back in 2015, performing her song “Bad Blood” — which took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

Joining her are Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Image zoom Camila Cabello Camilla Cabello

In addition, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be taking their romance to the stage and will perform together for the first time. Cabello took home “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year” at the 2018 VMAs, and earlier this year released a hot new single with Mendes (“Señorita”).

Also hitting the VMAs stage will be the Jonas Brothers. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who released their album Happiness Begins in June, are set to perform for the first time in over a decade.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X’s performance is highly anticipated following the news that his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road (Remix)” has become the longest-running No. 1 one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, the VMAs will close with a collaborative performance by Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean — all of whom are New Jersey natives.

Who’s presenting?

US Women’s National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will be presenting, along with Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, Ice-T, John Travolta, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer and Lenny Kravitz.

Other stars who will serve as presenters include newly engaged Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Victor Cruz. The Sopranos stars Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore will reunite to present as well.

Image zoom Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban GP Images/Getty

When does it all start?

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards airs live Monday, Aug. 26 (at 8 p.m. ET/PT) on MTV.

Is there a preshow?

There is! PEOPLE will be livestreaming from the red carpet, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

On Monday, MTV announced that fans will have a front-row seat to performances by Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2019 VMAs red carpet pre-show — which will be hosted by Terrence J., Nessa and Zara Larsson.

The MTV preshow will start an hour before the show on Monday, Aug. 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT