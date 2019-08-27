The Celeb Couples Who Turned the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards into Date Night

Kevin & Danielle Jonas
The couple (who has been together for nearly a decade) looked like giddy newlyweds on the red carpet.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Jophie looked like a modern version of Bonnie & Clyde in their VMAs looks.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
This year’s most buzzed-about couple took their romance to the stage and packed on the PDA during their performance of “Senorita.”
P. K. Subban & Lindsey Vonn
The athletes made their debut as an engaged couple on the VMAs red carpet.
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley & Zack Clayton Carpinello
The Jersey Shore alum brought her new pro-wrestler boyfriend to the awards show.
Christopher Buckner & Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, brought the Jersey Shore to Newark, sparkling in matching sequined outfits.
Tommicus Walker & LeToya Luckett
The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle stars got glam for their red carpet date night.
Ice-T & Coco
Coco’s look is red hot! Lucky for her, she’s got some Ice-T to cool off…
Nev & Laura Schulman
They’re not catfishing you–these two really showed up to the awards.
Gigi & Bella Hadid
Who needs a man when you’ve got your sister? (Although we’re all wondering where Gigi’s new beau, Tyler Cameron, is…)