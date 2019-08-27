The Celeb Couples Who Turned the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards into Date Night

Couples that slay together, stay together!
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 26, 2019 09:27 PM

1 of 11

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The couple (who has been together for nearly a decade) looked like giddy newlyweds on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jophie looked like a modern version of Bonnie & Clyde in their VMAs looks.

3 of 11

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Noam Galai/Getty

This year’s most buzzed-about couple took their romance to the stage and packed on the PDA during their performance of “Senorita.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

P. K. Subban & Lindsey Vonn

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The athletes made their debut as an engaged couple on the VMAs red carpet. 

Advertisement

5 of 11

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley & Zack Clayton Carpinello

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

The Jersey Shore alum brought her new pro-wrestler boyfriend to the awards show. 

6 of 11

Christopher Buckner & Deena Cortese

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Deena Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, brought the Jersey Shore to Newark, sparkling in matching sequined outfits. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Tommicus Walker & LeToya Luckett

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle stars got glam for their red carpet date night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Ice-T & Coco

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Coco’s look is red hot! Lucky for her, she’s got some Ice-T to cool off…

Advertisement

9 of 11

Nev & Laura Schulman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

They’re not catfishing you–these two really showed up to the awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Gigi & Bella Hadid

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who needs a man when you’ve got your sister? (Although we’re all wondering where Gigi’s new beau, Tyler Cameron, is…) 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.