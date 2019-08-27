The rapper was as candid as ever while she accepted the award for best hip hop video. Cardi rocked a form-fitting burgundy gown with a cleavage-revealing neckline as she thanked her glam team, makeup artist, hairstylist and music video director, Jora Frantzis.

“Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team — first Jora Frantzis — that’s the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out,’” Cardi said onstage.