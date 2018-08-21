From many big moments for the winners (including Cardi B!) to the friendly catchup sessions between A-listers during commercial breaks, we caught every moment from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards not shown on TV.

It was officially date night for many celebrity couples, including Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson who made their red carpet debut as a couple since dating in May. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also made their VMAs debut.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Here are the best backstage moments you didn’t see.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan John Shearer/Getty

On the Red Carpet

Noah Cyrus and boyfriend Lil Xan smooched on the pink carpet where he revealed sliding into someone’s DMs actually works. Cyrus told PEOPLE that Xan commented, “I love your music, I love your music, I love your music.”

There were many firsts on the carpet including big winner Cardi B, who opened the show, made her post-baby debut before settling into her seat next to husband Offset inside.

Cardi B John Shearer/Getty

Also The Hills cast, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Jason Wahler, reunited before it was announced that they would all return for the new reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings.

Gunner Pratt meets Pauly D Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Inside the Show

Grande and Davidson shared many kisses during the show, most notably after she won the best pop award. And the crowd cheered especially loud when she gave him a sweet shout-out in her acceptance speech, saying, “Thank you for existing.”

this is now an @ArianaGrande and Pete Davidson fan account 😍 pic.twitter.com/WdNUUaPwVo — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018

Seatmates Grande and Nicki Minaj were spotted whispering into each other’s ears as the rapper rolled her eyes.

The cast of Jersey Shore (including Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancé Chris Larangeira!) were seated together, chatting happily as they waited for the show to start.

Nearby, Teen Mom OG‘s Catelyn and Tyler Baltierra sneaked a kiss and a cuddle.

Tiffany Haddish, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, no one had more fun at the star-studded event than Tiffany Haddish. The comedian was spotted dancing and having a great time with Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, who announced a new residency series, called Deuces Are Wild, set to hit Las Vegas in April 2019.

Speaking of Haddish, the crowd went crazy with boos when she threw shade at Fifth Harmony while addressing Camila Cabello from the stage. Soon after, the audience went wild when Minaj showed love for Normani Kordei during her acceptance speech for best hip-hop award.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Though they did not walk the red carpet together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted holding hands during Hayley Kiyoko’s performance, even sneaking a kiss between commercials. The mother of one was beaming, looking very happy during the pair’s date night without 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

Jennifer Lopez Michael Loccisano/Getty

Inside Radio City Music Hall was the loudest during Lopez’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance. Haddish, Frankie Grande, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha were all cheering and dancing along to Lopez’s hits including “Waiting for Tonight” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

During Grande’s “God Is a Woman” performance, proud fiancé Pete and her big brother Frankie were standing up and clapping with Pete bopping his head back and forth while Frankie was jumping up and down excitedly.

Ariana Grande's performance Michael Loccisano/Getty

Before Scott’s performance from his top-selling Astroworld, Jenner was the first person to stand up and remained standing the whole time as she proudly documented her boyfriend’s gig on her cell phone.

Camila Cabello Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello took home many awards including video of the year for “Havana” and artist of the year while Cardi B won best new artist, song of the summer and best collaboration for Lopez’s “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled.

Aretha Franklin and Madonna Michael Loccisano/Getty

Radio City Music Hall fell silent when Madonna took the stage for a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died on Aug. 19 from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type at the age of 76.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.