Camila Cabello Wins Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs — and Dedicates It to Madonna!

The Moon Person everyone has been waiting for: Camila Cabello wins the best video of 2018!

Cabello scored the award for video of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for her video “Havana.”

The statuette was presented by none other than Madonna, who celebrated her 60th birthday last week.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 21, was so in awe, took a moment to bow before Madonna prior to standing for her speech.

“This is… my hands are literally shaking. I’m never going to forget this moment,” she said. “Madonna, I love you so much.”

“You’ve inspired me so much. I love you, seriously. This moment is so surreal,” Cabello gushed.

“I want to thank my family, who inspired this music video, I want to thank my fans,” she added. “I dedicate this to Madonna.”

The contenders this year featured some of the hottest hits of the year, including Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry”, the Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B remix of “Finesse,” Childish Gambino‘s “This is America”, Drake‘s “God’s Plan”, and The Carters‘ “APES**T.”

Cabello wins the award after Kendrick Lamar, who took home the prize for “HUMBLE.” last year in Los Angeles.

The “Never Be the Same” singer was up for three other awards, including Song of the Year, Best Choreography and Best Pop.

The 2018 awards are her first time at the show as a soloist after leaving girl group Fifth Harmony. The music video for “Havana” featuring Young Thug received over 660 million views on YouTube and featured internet star Lele Pons.

Cabello is currently on tour with Taylor Swift for the Reputation Stadium Tour, in addition to her own Never Be the Same Tour.

The MTV VMAs aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.