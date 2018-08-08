Travis Scott and Post Malone Will Perform at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Music’s hottest night continues to heat up.

Travis Scott and Post Malone will perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced Wednesday.

Scott, 26, will perform tunes from his new album Astroworld. At last year’s show, Kylie Jenner‘s beau surprised the crowd by performing “Butterfly Effect” as Thirty Seconds to Mars played “Walk on Water.” This will be Scott’s first solo set at the show.

Malone, 23, will sing an undisclosed hit from his album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Malone, whose song “Better Now” is currently climbing the charts, is nominated for artist of the year as well as song of the year for “Rockstar.”

MTV previously announced that Shawn Mendes, 20, will perform “In My Blood,” Ariana Grande, 25, will perform “God Is a Woman,” and Logic, 28, will perform “One Day” with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, 39. Jennifer Lopez, 49, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

