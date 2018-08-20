It's Time! Watch the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream from PeopleTV

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are here and PeopleTV is broadcasting live from the red carpet in New York City.

Join PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke outside Radio City Music Hall where they are catching up with your favorite music stars, MTV celebrities and more ahead of the big show. Watch the video above to see the full livestream.

This year’s host-less VMAs will open with none other than Cardi B, who will be making her first public appearance after welcoming daughter Kulture this summer. However, Cardi’s outing won’t be a performance and instead will just be a way to kick off the show.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

It’s a big event for Cardi who is nominated for a whopping 10 awards — including video, song and artist of the year — putting her ahead of the nod pack. Other nominees include Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Drake, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.