Post Malone Wins Song of the Year for 'Rockstar' at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Post Malone
Michael Loccisano/Getty
Tomás Mier
August 20, 2018 10:05 PM
Post Malone has won song of the year!

The singer took home the inaugural award for “Rockstar” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone, 23, said while taking the stage with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

Post Malone and 21 Savage
Michael Loccisano/Getty

“Rockstar” bested  Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, by Drake,  by Dua Lipa and  by Ed Sheeran

Post Malone is nominated for three awards at the VMAs including best artist and song of the summer for his song  In May, the Syracuse, New York-born rapper broke the record for most simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 songs, over both The Beatles and J. Cole.

All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

The MTV VMAs are airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

