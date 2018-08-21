Noah Cyrus Reveals How She and Boyfriend Lil Xan Got Together: ‘It Was a Slide in the DMs’

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are red carpet official!

The new couple made their public debut together on Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards, and they weren’t shy about packing on the PDA or explaining how they connected for the first time.

“It was a slide in the DMs,” the singer, 18, told PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke outside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus also was overflowing with excitement as she talked about their brand new song together.

“We just put out a record last night called ‘Live or Die,'” she said before calling herself “the biggest Lil Xan fan girl ever.”

“It’s just cool to have a song out with him,” she added.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Cyrus also went on to share that she had a completely different idea of the Soundcloud rapper, 21, before they met each other.

“You hear about this person so much before you actually meet them and get to know them. So to hear about Lil Xan and what he’s about, you feel like you know someone and you don’t. It’s like I met a completely different person than what the media thinks,” she explained.

“She told me she thought I would be so different,” said Lil Xan, adding, “I’m like the nicest guy. I’m humble. I don’t act like a rapper.”

“No he doesn’t,” agreed Cyrus. “He’s a little teddy bear.”

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus

While posing together on the pink carpet, the pair were very affectionate with each other, holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss on the lips.

For their big night together, Cyrus wore a silver bra top with a matching pair of pants and white sneakers. Her rapper beau opted for a casual ensemble, going with a camouflage jacket, matching pants and a black beanie.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Her appearance on the red carpet comes just hours after the couple released their first song together, “Live or Die.”

“Hey babe we have a song out togethheerrrr now,” the younger sister of Miley Cyrus wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair cuddling together on the couch.

“This song is so special to us, ” she continued, adding that the track was “out errywhere now.”

The previous day, the rapper also alerted his fans that their collaboration was forthcoming.

“’Live or Die’ With my baby Noey drops at midnight 💔,” he wrote alongside the same photo, while also sharing his nickname for Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

PEOPLE previously confirmed last month that the 18-year-old singer and the Soundcloud rapper are dating.

“It’s new,” a source told PEOPLE of her relationship with Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos.

Cyrus also went Instagram official shortly afterwards, sharing a PDA-packed social media snap, which shows Xan grabbing Cyrus’ rear end.

“Ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!! 😍😍😍 also we both so sad its so sweet 💔💔💔💔,” Cyrus said.

The new relationship got the seal of approval from hitmaker Diplo, who offered to deejay at their wedding in the comment section of one of their photos.

Cyrus is gearing up to headline her first tour, the Good Cry Tour. The month-long tour, produced by Live Nation, will start in September in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and end in Portland, Oregon in October.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.