Nicki Minaj Makes Debut Performance After Releasing Queen with Medley of New Songs During VMAs

Nicki Minaj is bringing some super bass to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards — from a distance!

On Monday night, the “Bang Bang” singer made her return to the VMAs for a surprise remote performance to perform a medley of songs from her new album Queen at The Oculus, which is located miles away from Radio City Music Hall at the Westfield World Trade Center.

Minaj was spotted filming at the same location on Sunday night.

During the performance, Minaj channeled regal vibes while wearing a form-fitting golden bodysuit as she showed off her spitfire rhymes on songs “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “FEFE.”

As befitting a queen, the rapper also carried around a golden mic for the performance.

Sooooo @NICKIMINAJ came to slay the #VMAs…. …AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT SHE DID. pic.twitter.com/bqZ7MYwpE5 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018

The set marks the New York native’s first performance after the release of her new highly anticipated album “Queen,” which was released on Friday. Minaj, 35, is also up for Best Hip Hop Song for her hit “Chun-Li” with Young Money/Cash Money Records.

Minaj recently revealed that Princess Diana served as an inspiration for Queen, writing on Twitter alongside a video of the late royal talking about her strength, “God bless this woman’s legacy.”

Earlier in the evening, as Minaj accepted the first televised award of the evening, the outspoken artist also stood up for one of the members of Fifth Harmony, after Tiffany Haddish dissed the group.

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” Minaj said about the singer, who is featured on her new album Queen.

Nicki Minaj Noam Galai/WireImage

Minaj joins previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez, who will not only perform, but will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The MTV VMAs are airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.