'I've Had It with This S---!' Nicki Minaj Continues to Defend Normani After Tiffany Haddish Diss

Nicki Minaj is continuing to have her pal Normani‘s back.

After presenter Tiffany Haddish, 38, took a jab at Fifth Harmony at the MTV VMAs on Monday night, Minaj, 35, swiftly swooped in to defend the singer, 22.

“Camila Cabello is here nominated for five awards. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!” Haddish said on stage while referencing her former group mates Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke.

During the latest episode of Minaj’s new Beats 1 Radio show Queen Radio, the star — who hit back at Haddish while accepting an award on Monday night — further defended the former Fifth Harmony singer.

“Last night at the VMAs, I said Normani is that bitch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f—ing face. I’ve had it with this s—,” said Minaj.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

After Haddish and co-presenter Kevin Hart announced Cabello as the winner of the first award of the night, Minaj took the time to put the comedian in her place.

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” Minaj said about Normani, who is featured on the rapper’s new album Queen.

Fifth Harmony Michael Tran/FilmMagic

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Disses Fifth Harmony ‘Watching at Home’ as Camila Cabello Wins Solo VMA

Normani voiced her appreciation for Minaj afterwards by re-tweeting several supportive posts from her fans.

Nicki telling the whole world Normani is THAT bitch? Hell yeah that’s the girl empowerment shit I live for #VMAs — Internet Mom (@ashleyippolito) August 21, 2018

“Nicki telling the whole world Normani is THAT bitch? Hell yeah that’s the girl empowerment s— I live for,” wrote one.

Camila Cabello Theo Wargo/Getty

21-year-old Cabello — who picked up awards for video of the year and artist of the year — also put any rumors of bad blood to rest on the carpet Monday night, saying she’s in a “good place” with her former group mates.

RELATED VIDEO: Fifth Harmony Shares Message to Fans After Group’s ‘Final’ Show: ‘Thanks for the Memories’

“I just don’t like beefs or drama. I feel like we’re in a really good place right now, me and the girls. I saw Normani at the Billboard Music Awards and we just caught up. I told her I’m super excited for her,” she told Access Online. “I don’t remember the last time I saw the other girls, but I told her to say the same to the girls. I feel like there’s been enough time and distance away from the situation that I feel like we’re all genuinely in a good place right now and honestly there’s just no time in life for that stuff. What’s the point?”