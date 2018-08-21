Meet Maluma: Everything to Know About the Sexy Colombian Superstar Lighting Up the MTV VMAs

Internet, get ready to fall in love with your new boyfriend.

Colombian superstar Maluma is performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night and he’s poised to get hearts beating all around the country when he takes the stage during the show.

Maluma

The 24-year-old reggaeton singer will be performing his massive hit “Felices Los 4,” which is about an illicit affair in which both people have significant others — and making room for all four to be happy together. Maluma previously performed a salsa version the song with Marc Anthony at the Premios Juventud awards last year.

If you want a taste of the performance, take a look at the music video for the song below and read on for more about the sexy singer.

Maluma Venturelli/Getty Images for Dolce & Gabbana

Maluma was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellin, Colombia, and he got his stage name from a sweet place — the first syllable of his immediate family’s names. Mom Marlli, dad Luis and older sister Manuela make up Maluma, the name he has conquered the Latin American world with.

He started singing in 2010 at 16 and got his first hit single shortly after, leading to a record contract. Since then, he’s had a steady string of hits including “Chantaje” with fellow Colombian singer Shakira in 2016. The duo hit it off and also recorded “Clandestino,” which has been lighting up the charts this summer.

Maluma also had a hit in 2017 with Ricky Martin titled “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

Ricky Martin and Maluma Kevin Winter/Getty

And he’s excited for his shot to crossover into the American market. The singer posted a picture of him rehearsing for the show on Instagram on Saturday, where he accepted the challenge of showing up for all Latinos.

“I’m ready to represent the Latin culture, we here.. It’s REAL,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.