Immigrant Children and Families Join Logic on Stage at MTV VMAs to Protest Separation

Logic used his platform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to make a powerful statement.

Following his 2017 performance at the show, the rapper took to the stage once again Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to perform his song “One Day” alongside OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and a group of very special guests.

According to a press release, the 28-year-old — who wore a black tee that read “F— THE WALL” — was joined by hundreds of immigrant children and families sporting white shirts that read “WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS.”

The press release describes the effort as one “to protest the Trump Administration’s cruel and inhumane family separation policy that tore thousands of children from their parents and continues to keep hundreds apart.”

Logic performs at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Michael Loccisano/Getty

Separated by a makeshift wall that fell to allow the children to rejoin their families, the group held up candles at the end of the performance, which saw them standing in front of a backdrop bearing messages that read “BORDER PATROL” and “WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS.”

“I’m so excited to have performed with Logic tonight. It meant a lot to me to be able to represent my family because my dad, Manuel Arpi, is in a detention camp,” 15-year-old Jefferson Arpi — a youth leader who has been separated from his father for nine months — said in the press release.

He added, “Logic’s music video showed that even though our families face a lot of pain, we are strong, we are fighters, and we are human.”

All of the people on the stage with @Logic301 were impacted by immigration issues. #WeAreAllHumanBeings #VMAs pic.twitter.com/933LTYTwTn — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018

Nominated for best collaboration and best video with a message for his song “1-800-273-8255” featuring Khalid and Alessia Cara, Logic released the music video for “One Day” this past Friday.

Cara, 22, and Khalid, 20, also joined the rapper on stage to perform their song at the 2018 Grammy Awards in January during the In Memoriam program, which featured tributes to late stars including Tom Petty, Chuck Berry and victims of concert massacres.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.