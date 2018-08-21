Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Hit the VMAs Red Carpet — But Decide Not to Pose Together!

It’s a parents’ night out!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from looking after 6-month-old daughter Stormi Webster for the evening to attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Although this was the couples’ first VMAs together, the parents chose to walk the red carpet separately.

Jenner, 21, wore a white blazer dress with an embellished belt and a pair of white high heels. Meanwhile, Scott, 26, went with a casual plaid jacket, which he paired with a t-shirt and black embellished pants.

Jenner and Scott first made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala this past May.

Kylie Jenner

During the show, Scott will be making his first solo VMA performance with songs from his newly released album Astroworld.

Jenner’s go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons gave the star a slicked-back bun hanging low at the nape of her neck to complement her look. To protect her newly blonde hair, her pro spritzed her hair with the Alterna Haircare Caviar Repair Multi-Vitamin Heat Protection Spray before blowing it out.

“I have to be super careful with it, especially when I use heat tools,” he said. “It was important for me to use a natural brush [to blow dry] and not ceramic or metal to protect her hair from the heat.”

After parting her hair to the left and twisting a low pony into a bun, Fitzsimons secured it with hair pins and added a coat of hairspray. For an extra “glossy sheen,” he sprayed a coat of the Alterna Haircare Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist to finish the look.

Just last week, Jenner announced on Instagram that she and daughter Stormi would be joining Scott on his upcoming Astroworld tour. “Me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️,” Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott’s tour graphic.

While this is Jenner’s first time on the road since the birth of the couple’s child, the reality star previously joined Scott on tour in 2017, immediately after the pair hit it off at Coachella.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner recalled during a recent interview with GQ. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ So I just went on tour.”

Besides supporting her boyfriend on tour and at the VMAs, Jenner also starred in Scott’s music video for his single, “Stop Trying to Be God” from his new album. In the video directed by Dave Meyers, Jenner makes a cameo covered in gold paint and is then seen again at the end of the video holding a lamb, who mouths “stop trying to be God.”

On Astroworld, Scott references both Jenner and daughter Stormi. “Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes/got these other bitches shook,” he rapped on “Sicko Mode.”

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

“We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check/It was good sex, I didn’t mention to the net/Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect,” Scott said on “Skeletons,” recounting the early stages of he and Jenner’s romance.

The couple have been dating since April 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.