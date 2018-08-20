Waiting for Tonight! Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for Epic MTV Video Vanguard Performance

Jennifer Lopez is putting the last-minute touches on her Video Vanguard performance.

On Sunday, the singer was busy rehearsing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at all the behind the scenes action.

In the images, Lopez, 49, practices choreography with her backup dancers, while wearing a cropped pink sweatshirt and a pair of very special multi-colored Niyama Sol leggings that actually have her own face on them!

The leggings were created as part of a special capsule collection to celebrate Lopez’s big night — and the singer couldn’t stop raving about them.

Jennifer Lopez Steven Gomillion

Jennifer Lopez Steven Gomillion

Lopez, who has long been a fan of Niyama Sol announced on Sunday that after the company “heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award” they decided to drop “a tribute collection inspired by my music and career.”

“Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!!” she added on Instagram, alongside a photo of her smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a pair of the special leggings.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez to Receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV VMAs

During Lopez’s performance on Monday, she’ll be leading fans through a medley of her greatest hits, as well as serving up some awesome surprises!

In the audience will be her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, as well as her family.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is ‘More Mature and Peaceful’ with Alex Rodriguez — Inside Their Happy Blended Family

The Vanguard award — which was first presented to David Bowie, The Beatles and Richard Lester in 1984 — was renamed in 1991 in honor of Michael Jackson, who received the award in 1988. Lopez is the first Latina to ever receive the award.

In addition to being on hand to receive MTV’s highest honor, the “Live It Up” singer, 49, will also be performing at the show and is up for two VMA awards for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video both for her song “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.