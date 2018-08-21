Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Stun During MTV VMAs Red Carpet Debut

We’ve all been “Waiting for Tonight” — and it’s finally here!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (where she’ll be accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award) alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in an outfit that already has social media buzzing.

Lopez, 49, has been known to turn heads on the MTV VMAs red carpet, and Monday night was no exception. She chose a gold one-shoulder gown with all-over metallic sparkle, while Rodriguez kept up their super-stylish date night outfit streak with a maroon suit jacket, white tieless shirt and black pants.

Approaching the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Lopez and Rodriguez beamed while holding hands. He later gave her time to pose solo and show off her look for what is sure to be a big night for the superstar.

Lopez’s 10-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, were also by her side during her car ride to the show. “#VMA bound,” Rodriguez

“It’s an insane night for me,” she said on the carpet about accepting the Video Vanguard Award. “It’s a really special thing, winning this award. I’m honored. It’s just crazy to me. I don’t have words.”

Jennifer Lopez rehearses for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Steven Gomillion

The Video Vanguard Award is a major career milestone for Lopez, who has previously won two MTV VMAs out of her 23 nominations and is the most nominated Latin American Artist of all time. “I didn’t know that,” she said about her major accomplishment. “But it feels good!”

And Lopez is particularly excited the show returned to her hometown. “This is my town. I feel so at home here. We had an amazing, amazing few days putting the whole show together. It’s gonna be a great time.”

Earlier in the day, she was spotted rehearsing while wearing a cropped pink sweatshirt and a pair of very special multi-colored Niyama Sol leggings that actually have her own face on them.

She said on Instagram that the brand Niyama Sol had “heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award” and they decided to drop “a tribute collection inspired by my music and career.” But what’s even more exciting, is that this marks the start of an ongoing collaboration with Niyama Sol.

“Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top,” Lopez announced.

On Monday’s episode of the Today show, the Selena star opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez, 43, and how her life feels more complete now than it ever has been partially thanks to him.

“There’s always been something like, ‘This is missing’ or ‘That’s missing.’ When the kids came, they sort of complete you in a way,” Lopez told Hoda Kotb. “And when Alex came into my life, I was like, ‘Oh, I found a partner who can really hang with me.’ He also wants to grow and evolve.”

She continued of herself and the retired baseball star, “So we’re kind of pushing each other to our own second acts. And that’s super exciting, ’cause I feel like he, like me, has a hunger inside of him where he wants to reach new heights and do more things and knows that there’s more.”

Lopez joins an impressive list of Vanguard recipients including David Bowie, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Janet Jackson — just a few of the stars who’ve accepted the award in the past. Lopez is the first Latina to ever receive the award.

In addition to her performance, the singer is also up for best collaboration and best Latin video both for her song featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.