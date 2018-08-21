Halsey and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands at VMAs After Party Nearly Two Months After Split

Are Halsey and G-Eazy back together?

The former couple were photographed on Monday night holding hands as they left an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards together.

Their PDA comes nearly two months after Halsey announced the two were “taking some time apart.”

Halsey, 23, wore a sparkly purple and white mini dress with ankle-high black boots — an ensemble she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

G-Eazy (né Gerald Earl Gillum) matched in purple pants and a white T-shirt. The 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper dressed his look up with black shoes, a leather body harness and silver chains.

G-Eazy began his night at lower east side restaurant Beauty & Essex in NYC — where Video Vanguard honoree Jennifer Lopez had her post-show bash.

He then headed to Travis Scott’s after-party at 1 OAK in Chelsea, where he met up with Halsey, according to TMZ. The two reportedly left the establishment around 4:40 a.m. and got into the same car.

Halsey didn’t attend the MTV Video Music Awards and tweeted that it “didn’t feel right” to go because of her lack of nominations.

“I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV ‘#wcw’ me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go,” she wrote on Twitter.

bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV “#wcw” me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go. I’m happy you guys liked the videos. That’s all that matters to me. 🖤 https://t.co/lprzIrTUHg — h (@halsey) August 21, 2018

G-Eazy walked the red carpet and presented during the show but was also not up for any awards this year.

Halsey confirmed the pair were on a break on July 3. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

In an interview with Marie Claire for the magazine’s August cover story conducted before their split (but published after), Halsey gushed about their relationship, saying, “I love everything about him.”

The two had met two and a half years ago at a party and had immediate chemistry, she said, but didn’t pursue a relationship until later.

“We both knew right away. We just didn’t act on it,” Halsey told Marie Claire. “I had just gotten out of a breakup; he just got out of a breakup. We were both, like, at the peak of our careers. ‘Me, Myself & I’ had gone seven times platinum. ‘Closer’ was, like, the biggest thing in the world. I just didn’t have time.”

They eventually would begin dating in the summer of 2017 and bonded quickly, collaborating on their hit song “Him & I.”

Rumors later spread that G-Eazy was in a relationship with Demi Lovato, which he denied on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards in July.

“No, she’s just a friend,” he told Entertainment Tonight, later adding that he understands the speculation about his love life.

“It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory,” he said. “You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand that some of that is just what comes with the territory.”