See the Complete MTV VMAs 2018 Winners List

Music’s biggest names have gathered at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday for this year’s installment of MTV’s Video Music Awards. From the ten-times nominated Cardi B to hopeful prayers that power couple The Carters a.k.a. Beyoncé and Jay-Z will carve out some time during their On The Run II World Tour to make a surprise appearance, the 2018 edition of the show is sure to be as star-studded as ever. See the list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night.

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.