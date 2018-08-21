See the Complete MTV VMAs 2018 Winners List

Music’s biggest names have gathered at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday for this year’s installment of MTV’s Video Music Awards. From the ten-times nominated Cardi B to hopeful prayers that power couple The Carters a.k.a. Beyoncé and Jay-Z will carve out some time during their On The Run II World Tour to make a surprise appearance, the 2018 edition of the show is sure to be as star-studded as ever. See the list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night.
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – “No Brainer”
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill
JULY 2017 – Khalid
JUNE 2017 – Kyle
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cole – “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST ART DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Cole – “ATM”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
SZA – “The Weekend”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.