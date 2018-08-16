Cardi B Is Opening the 2018 MTV VMAs in First Performance Since Giving Birth Less Than 2 Months Ago

Cardi B isn’t waiting any longer to make her comeback to the stage after giving birth.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, announced on her Instagram Wednesday that she would be opening the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards next Monday — less than two months after welcoming her daughter Kulture.

MTV confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, shared a screenshot of a tweet by the MTV Video Music Awards on her Instagram account Wednesday, which also confirmed the news.

“See you there!” the mom of one wrote in the caption.

The announcement comes weeks after the rapper shared she would not be performing with Bruno Mars in the finale of his 24K Magic Tour because of her decision to spend more time with her newborn daughter and recover from the labor.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi wrote on social media. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.”

RELATED: Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars’ Tour as She Is ‘Not Ready’ to Return to Work After Giving Birth

🚨WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI?🚨@iamcardib will open the #VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @MTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1HLYT3Muig — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2018

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she admitted.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” Cardi added.

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

The “I Like It” rapper has since been replaced by Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men, which Mars announced on Tuesday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez to Receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande will also perform her latest single “God Is a Woman” while Travis Scott will be making his first solo VMA performance with songs from his newly-released album Astroworld.

Shawn Mendes, Panic! At the Disco, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj are all set to perform on Monday night as well.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In addition to being on hand to receive MTV’s highest honor, the “Live It Up” singer, 49, will also be performing at the show and is up for two VMA awards for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video both for her song “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.