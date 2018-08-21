Cardi B Says Offset Thought She Actually Had Baby Kulture Onstage During VMAs Opening Bit

Cardi B’s MTV Video Music Awards prank had everyone fooled — even her husband, Offset!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper kicked off the 2018 VMAs at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday holding a bundle of pink blankets in her arms. At first, it appeared that her 5-week old daughter Kulture Kiari was wrapped up inside.

Of course, when she later unwrapped the blanket, it turned out Cardi was only holding a shiny Moon Person trophy. And while the audience quickly forgave her for the gag, Offset, 26, looked very serious when the camera cut to him before the reveal.

“Set said ‘I was sooo mad, when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,’ ” Cardi explained on Twitter after the show, with a multitude of crying and laughing emojis.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket 😩I thought you was going to show Kulture 😩😩😂😂😂😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2018

RELATED: Cardi B Trolls 2018 MTV VMAs Crowd by Teasing Daughter Kulture’s First Public Appearance

Cardi had a big night at the VMAs.

The Bronx rapper walked away with three trophies, including song of the summer (“I Like It”), collaboration (“Dinero,” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled) and the coveted best new artist.

RELATED VIDEO: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Recap

It was also the first public event Cardi has attended since welcoming Kulture.

“I’m so happy to receive this award,” the triumphant rapper said as she clutched her best new artist statuette. “A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re gambling your career! You’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?’ And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!”

Cardi B and Offset Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cardi B Getty (2); Shutterstock

She was also winning style awards, rocking three different looks at the show (and a new short black pixie ‘do).

The star walked the red carpet dressed in an eggplant-colored velvet Nicolas Jebran dress featuring an asymmetrical thigh-high hemline and cleavage-baring neckline. Cardi completed her look with matching sandals and dangling emerald earrings.

For her opening? A custom red Azzi & Osta gown with coordinating red sandals and dangling earrings. And then later, the rapper changed into a little black mini dress with a plunging neckline and tulle ruffle details.

Three weeks before the VMAs, Cardi pulled out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour to focus on spending time with her baby girl.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she wrote on Instagram, July 26. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Replacing her on the tour are Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men, as well as Ciara.