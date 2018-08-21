Camila Cabello Wins Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs: 'I Can't Believe This Is for Me!'

A big congratulations are in order for Camila Cabello!

The “Havana” singer, 21, walked home with the award for Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in New York City.

“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this is for me, thank you so much. Thank you so much to my fans, I love you guys so much. I’m fully aware that you never know when you’re going to get a moment like this again, you never know when it’s going to be your last time on this stage,” gushed Cabello while accepting the award. “But the relationship I have with you guys, with my fans, is a forever thing. And — oh, my heart is beating so fast … I can’t breathe! You guys have been here for me since the beginning, and I’m going to be here for you ’til the very end. I love you guys so much.”

Camila Cabello Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Continued the star: “I want to say … you know, it’s incredible. I’m so honored to be in a category with such incredible nominees, especially the female nominees that are in the category this year. Cardi, Ariana … my wife, and Pete. Nicki. Just shout out to all the amazing female artists this year. Shout out to my manager Roger, and my mom who’s my date tonight. My sister Sophie, my parents, my grandparents that are at home watching in Miami. I love you guys so much. And to my fans, this is for you. I love you.”

The contenders this year featured some of the hottest stars of the year, including Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Drake, and Post Malone.

Cabello joins a very exclusive club of previous winners, as Ed Sheeran picked up the first-ever artist of the year award during last year’s ceremony.

Earlier in the night, actress Tiffany Haddish took a jab at Cabello’s former bandmates. “Camila Cabello is here nominated for 5 awards. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!” she joked.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Though Cabello was shown shaking her head in the audience, the diss comes after the “Havana” singer admitted feeling hurt when her old girl group simulated kicking her off the stage during their performance at the show last year.

But not to worry Harmonizers, Nicki Minaj made sure to stand up for at least one of the other girls. After Haddish and Kevin Hart announced her as the winner of the first award of the night, Minaj took the time to put the comedian in her place.

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is That Bitch,” Minaj said about the singer, who is featured on her new album Queen.

The “Never Be the Same” singer, 21, was up for four other awards, including Song of the Year, Best Choreography and Best Pop.

RELATED VIDEO: Classic MTV VMAs Fashion

The 2018 awards are her first time at the show as a soloist after leaving girl group Fifth Harmony. The music video for “Havana” ft. Young Thug received over 660 million views on YouTube and featured internet star Lele Pons.

As a member of Fifth Harmony, Cabello has been a recipient of three VMAs, including Artist to Watch in 2014, and Best Collaboration for “Work From Home,” which also features rapper Ty Dolla Sign. The group also picked up Best Pop Video for “Down” in 2017, which occurred after Cabello had left.

Cabello is currently on tour with Taylor Swift for the “Reputation Tour,” along with her own “Never Be the Same Tour.”

The MTV VMAs are airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.