Camila Cabello Is in 'Really Good Place' with Former Fifth Harmony Band Mates After Messy Split

Camila Cabello‘s career is skyrocketing, and she does not have time for drama.

In a red carpet interview with Access Online before Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Cabello, 21, dished on whether there was still bad blood with her former band mates from Fifth Harmony — Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — after she left the group in December 2016.

“I don’t like any beefs,” she said. “I feel like we’re in a really good place now, me and the girls. I saw Normani recently at the [Billboard Music Awards] and we caught up and I told her I’m super excited for her.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

She added: “I don’t remember the last time I saw the other girls, but I told [Normani] to say the same thing to them. I feel like there’s just been enough time and distance away from the situation that we’re all genuinely in a good place right now. And honestly, there’s just no time in life for that stuff. What’s the point?”

Fifth Harmony in 2016

Cabello is enjoying huge solo success and took home the two biggest awards of the night at the VMAs, including artist of the year and video of the year, which was presented to her by Madonna.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Wins Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs — and Dedicates It to Madonna!

During her acceptance speech, she gushed to the pop icon: “My hands are literally shaking. I’m never going to forget this moment,” she said. “Madonna, I love you so much … You’ve inspired me so much. I love you, seriously. This moment is so surreal.”

Camila Cabello and Madonna Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Disses Fifth Harmony ‘Watching at Home’ as Camila Cabello Wins Solo VMA

Earlier in the night, Tiffany Haddish took a jab at the other former members of Fifth Harmony. “Camila Cabello is here nominated for five awards. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!” she said. Cabello was seen shaking her head in response.

Tiffany Haddish Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fifth Harmony took the stage at the 2017 VMA’s and famously dissed Cabello by starting their performance of “Down” with five people before one appeared to be yanked from behind.

But Nicki Minaj, who had one of the best performances of the night, stayed in Normani’s corner during her acceptance speech for the first award of the night. She called out Haddish’s insult, saying, “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch.” Normani is featured on Minaj’s new album, Queen.

Nicki Minaj Noam Galai/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Fifth Harmony Announces Hiatus as Members ‘Pursue Solo Endeavors’

The remaining members of Fifth Harmony announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo careers in May.

During the latest episode of Minaj’s new Beats 1 Radio show Queen Radio, the star — who hit back at Haddish while accepting an award on Monday night — further defended the former Fifth Harmony singer.

“Last night at the VMAs, I said Normani is that bitch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f—ing face. I’ve had it with this s—,” said Minaj.