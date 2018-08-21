The 6 Most Quotable Quotes from the MTV VMAs

“Jersey Shore is back and it’s bigger than ever. Which makes sense: If you don’t great treatment that sort of stuff will keep flaring up every couple of years. That’s a herpes joke.”
— Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night’s first award
“A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re gambling your career! You’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?’ And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!”
— new mom Cardi B, accepting the award for best new artist, one of two honors she took home
“It wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.”
