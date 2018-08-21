The 6 Most Quotable Quotes from the MTV VMAs

"That's a herpes joke."

More
placeholder
Kate Hogan
August 21, 2018 12:13 AM
<p><strong>&#8220;<em>Jersey Shore</em> is back and it&#8217;s bigger than ever. Which makes sense: If you don&#8217;t great treatment that sort of stuff will keep flaring up every couple of years. That&#8217;s a herpes joke.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night&#8217;s first award</p>
pinterest

Jersey Shore is back and it’s bigger than ever. Which makes sense: If you don’t great treatment that sort of stuff will keep flaring up every couple of years. That’s a herpes joke.”

— Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night’s first award

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p><strong>&ldquo;A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, &lsquo;You&rsquo;re gambling your career! You&rsquo;re about to have a baby, what are you doing?&rsquo; And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I&rsquo;m still winning awards!&rdquo;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2018-cardi-b-opens-show-daughter-kulture-debut-tease/">new mom Cardi B</a>, accepting the award for best new artist, one of two honors she took home</p>
pinterest

“A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re gambling your career! You’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?’ And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!”

new mom Cardi B, accepting the award for best new artist, one of two honors she took home

John Shearer/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;It wasn&rsquo;t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Jennifer Lopez, in <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2018-jennifer-lopez-vanguard-award/">her very quotable</a> Video Vanguard acceptance speech</p>
pinterest

“It wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.”

— Jennifer Lopez, in her very quotable Video Vanguard acceptance speech

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;I said, &#8216;Bitch I&#8217;m Madonna.&#8217; No I didn&#8217;t, I didn&#8217;t say that. Cause I wasn&#8217;t Madonna yet. I don&#8217;t know who I was.&#8221;</strong></p> <p><strong>&nbsp;</strong>&mdash; Madonna, <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2018-aretha-franklin-tribute-madonna/">in her somewhat touchy Aretha Franklin tribute</a>, before presenting video of the year</p>
pinterest

“I said, ‘Bitch I’m Madonna.’ No I didn’t, I didn’t say that. Cause I wasn’t Madonna yet. I don’t know who I was.”

 — Madonna, in her somewhat touchy Aretha Franklin tribute, before presenting video of the year

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;So to those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!&#8221;<br /> </strong>&mdash; <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2018-tiffany-haddish-disses-fifth-harmony-camila-cabello/">Tiffany Haddish</a>, before presenting the night&#8217;s first award</p> <p><strong>&#8220;Don&#8217;t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is That Bitch.&#8221;<br /> </strong>&mdash; Nicki Minaj in response, before accepting the best hip hop award</p>
pinterest

“So to those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!”
Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night’s first award

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is That Bitch.”
— Nicki Minaj in response, before accepting the best hip hop award

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;Pete Davidson, thanks for existing. Love you.&#8221;</strong></p> <p><strong>&nbsp;</strong>&mdash; Ariana Grande, <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2018-ariana-grande-pete-davidson-red-carpet-debut/">calling out her fianc&eacute;</a> while accepting the award for best pop</p>
pinterest

“Pete Davidson, thanks for existing. Love you.”

 — Ariana Grande, calling out her fiancé while accepting the award for best pop

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 6 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jersey Shore is back and it’s bigger than ever. Which makes sense: If you don’t great treatment that sort of stuff will keep flaring up every couple of years. That’s a herpes joke.”

— Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night’s first award

Advertisement
2 of 6 John Shearer/Getty

“A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re gambling your career! You’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?’ And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!”

new mom Cardi B, accepting the award for best new artist, one of two honors she took home

3 of 6 Michael Loccisano/Getty

“It wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.”

— Jennifer Lopez, in her very quotable Video Vanguard acceptance speech

Advertisement
4 of 6 Michael Loccisano/Getty

“I said, ‘Bitch I’m Madonna.’ No I didn’t, I didn’t say that. Cause I wasn’t Madonna yet. I don’t know who I was.”

 — Madonna, in her somewhat touchy Aretha Franklin tribute, before presenting video of the year

Advertisement
5 of 6 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/WireImage

“So to those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!”
Tiffany Haddish, before presenting the night’s first award

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is That Bitch.”
— Nicki Minaj in response, before accepting the best hip hop award

Advertisement
6 of 6 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Pete Davidson, thanks for existing. Love you.”

 — Ariana Grande, calling out her fiancé while accepting the award for best pop

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now