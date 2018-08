Missed the 2018 MTV VMAs? Here Are the Moments Everyone Is Talking About

The 49-year-old singer, dancer and actress gave a heartfelt speech thanking all the people who helped her along the way in her career, but saved the sweetest moment for her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, whom she called her “twin soul.”

“… It wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.”

Lopez also took the time to thank her longtime love: “And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”