Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have finally walked their first red carpet as a couple — and they didn’t hold back.

More than two months after getting engaged, the pair made their debut public appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday.

Wearing a revealing metallic dress and letting her long locks flow free, Grande, 25, kissed her fiancé, who went casual in a NASA sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

At one point, Grande wrapped her arm around Davidson as he smiled wide and placed his hand on her hip.

Davidson previously attended the 2016 MTV VMAs with then-girlfriend Cazzie David while Grande attended with then-boyfriend Mac Miller.

PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson had recently started casually dating back in late May. Then, just weeks later on June 11, PEOPLE discovered they had gotten engaged after the comedian popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

Since taking their romance public this summer, the young couple has moved in together in N.Y.C. and flaunted their love on various dates around the city, even getting several matching tattoos.

In July, Grande, who will be performing “God Is a Woman” at the VMAs, defended herself and her relationship after fans criticized her decision to name one of the tracks on her new album Sweetener after the Saturday Night Live star.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Davidson confirmed the engagement himself in June during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Shortly after accepting her fiancé’s proposal, Grande told fans: “I have everything I ever wanted.”

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.