Get ready for one memorable night!

MTV announced on Thursday that Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Logic will all be performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Mendes, 19, who made his debut as a VMA performer last summer, will be taking the stage once again to perform his hit single “In My Blood,” which has been nominated for three of the night’s awards, including best pop video.

Meanwhile, just three days after the release of her upcoming album Sweetener, Grande, 25, will grace the stage with a rendition of her latest single “God Is a Woman.”

In addition to being up for artist of the year, the powerhouse vocalist picked up four nominations for her music video “No Tears Left to Cry,” including video of the year and best pop video.

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Logic Larry Marano/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Cardi B, The Carters, Childish Gambino and Drake Lead 2018 MTV VMAs Nominations: Read the Full List

And in a bit of history-making, Logic will also be performing his new single “One Day,” featuring Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, for the first time ever.

Logic has scored two nominations for Song of the Year and Best Video with a Message for “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Praises Ariana Grande’s Topless Photo as Her Ex Mac Miller Raps About Lost Love

MTV announced earlier this week Jennifer Lopez will also be performing at the awards show, in addition to receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to honor her momentous mark on music.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.