Ariana Grande Performs 'God Is a Woman' with More Than 50 Diverse Female Dancers by Her Side

Ariana Grande delivered a musical performance worthy of the gods at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

The singer, 25, hit the stage to perform her empowering new single “God Is a Woman” alongside a group of more than 50 diverse dancers.

During the subdued and sensual performance, Grande took the stage in a studded golden corset top with a matching skirt, panties, and of course, a pair of over-the-knee boots. The singer also left her signature sky-high ponytail at home, opting to rock the same long, flowing style she was seen arriving at the annual awards show with.

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Show PDA During VMAs Debut as a Couple: ‘Thank You for Existing’

In a touching nod to some of the most important women in her life, Grande ended the performance by holding hands with her grandmother, her mother, and her aunt.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

💕 @ArianaGrande brought her aunt, mom, and grandma on stage s/o to the fam #VMAs❤️ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018

Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A follow-up to “No Tears Left to Cry,” “God Is a Woman” is the second single off Grande’s fourth studio album, Sweetener, out now.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last week, Grande revealed the inspiration behind the track, as well as the stamp of approval she received from Madonna, whose voice appears in a surprise monologue in the music video.

“Yeah I texted her, which is so cool. I can text [with Madonna],” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “Without Madonna, I wouldn’t be able to make a song like that. She paved the way for all of us and has been here fighting that fight way longer than any of us. She’s the coolest. She’s a bad bitch.”

And it just so happens her fiancé Pete Davidson put the track at the top of his favorites list.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

“My top 5? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that s— f— hard. Seriously that s— bangs. That slaps hard,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, said on social media on Aug. 11 ahead of the album’s release.

Davidson added, “They’re all sick.”

RELATED VIDEO: Classic MTV VMAs Fashion

Grande joins previously announced performers Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez, who will not only perform, but will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.