Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick wore a plunging white blazer that revealed ample cleavage at last night’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and fans speculate the reality star accidentally had a little too much exposed on the red carpet.

After posting a photo of her monochromatic white pantsuit from the awards show, some fans thought they spotted a minor nip slip on the reality star. Even Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore frenemy Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi called her out in the comments of the photo writing, “Nip slip.”

Without missing a beat, Pivarnick jumped back on Instagram to defend herself.

“ITS NOT A NIPPLE ITS TAPE U ASSES. OMG. My tape was exposed. It is hot out and it came undone. Relax !!!” Pivarnick wrote.

Pivarnick was joined by her fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars at the VMAs — Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — to celebrate the season two premiere of the show Aug. 23 on MTV.

Pivarnick famously left the Jersey Shore house early during seasons one and two because of her explosive fights and tumultuous relationship with her roommates, which is a decision she’s since come to regret.

“I would have approached things so differently,” she said. “I just rewatched season two and there were a lot of things that I could have done differently. The night I left Mike said, ‘If you want to come out to the club, you can come out.’ And I said no. I don’t know if I had gone out with them if things would have been different. Watching it back, I was just like, wow. I can’t believe how much animosity everybody had towards me and I had towards them.”

She attempted to redeem herself by coming face-to-face with her arch enemies during season one of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and ultimately returned for second season of the show.

“I’ve seen them all blossom into stars, and just forgetting about the stardom part, they all became a family,” she said. “I wanted to be part of that family. All those years went by and I was watching them get closer and closer and closer — and I wasn’t a part of that. That really upset me.”

“Like with family, you have this bond,” she added. “You’re going to have your disagreements with your family, of course, everything isn’t going to be all peaches and cream and rainbows all the time. But that being said, I would like to have a relationship with them. I mean, I was supposed to be their family — whether they like it or not.”