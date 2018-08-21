Alex Rodriguez Shows His Love for J.Lo's Derrière in the Cutest Way Possible at the MTV VMAs

Alex Rodriguez is one lucky man.

The former baseball star looked on with appreciation as Jennifer Lopez shook her butt onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night before she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Rodriguez, 43, was seen taking video of his girlfriend’s performance as she shimmied particularly hard, appearing to cheer her on.

His approval was a hot topic on social media, with fans sharing images of his face on Twitter. One fan, in particular, couldn’t help but agree with Rodriguez’s expression.

“A-Rod appreciating what he got at home. JLo KILLED this performance. #VMAs,” she tweeted.

A-Rod appreciating what he got at home. JLo KILLED this performance. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/us7At5cHmz — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018

The singer went through a high-tempo medley of her hits during the performance, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “I Ain’t Your Mama,” “Dance Again,” “El Anillo,” “Booty,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right” and “All I Have.”

Lopez, 49, received a standing ovation for her performance before she accepted MTV’s highest honor.

Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The “All I Have” singer gave a heartfelt speech thanking all the people who helped her along the way in her career, but saved the sweetest moment for her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and her boyfriend, whom she called her “twin soul.”

“It has been an incredible journey. Dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come through. Music, acting, performing — this career has always been an obsession for me. When people have said, ‘You’re doing too much, you can only do one thing,’ I was always a person who was like, ‘Why not?’ I kind of had to forge my own path and rules.”

She continued: “I liked it that way for a while — just working and working and working. But it wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you, Max and Emme.”

The proud boyfriend watched from his seat with Max and Emme while Lopez performed. When it came time to watch her accept, the former baseball player couldn’t hide his grin as Max sweetly sat on his lap.

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

As a Video Vanguard recipient, Lopez follows in the footsteps of past honorees including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.