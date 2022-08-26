Look Back at the MTV VMA Vanguard Award Winners Through the Years

The MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is the most prestigious prize given at the MTV Video Music Awards, and has been awarded to some big names over the years. From the first recipient David Bowie to the most recent recipient Nicki Minaj, take a look back at all the winners through the years

By
Kelsie Gibson
Published on August 26, 2022 10:00 AM
01 of 26

1984: David Bowie

1995 MTV EUROPE MUSIC AWARDS (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale/Sygma/Getty

David Bowie (seen at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards) took home the very first MTV Video Vanguard Award in 1984 at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony also included a special mention of The Beatles and Richard Lester for their contributions to music videos over the years.

02 of 26

1985: David Byrne

Talking Heads lead singer and guitarist David Byrne. (Photo by LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG/Getty

Talking Heads musician David Byrne (pictured in 1984) took home the Vanguard Award in 1985. He shared the honor with rock duo Godley & Creme as well as Russell Mulcahy, who notably directed "Video Killed the Radio Star."

03 of 26

1986: Madonna

Madonna (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Madonna, who has had her fair share of memorable MTV VMA moments over the years, made history as the first woman to take home a Vanguard Award in 1986. The singer (pictured at the MTV VMAs in 1995) shared the honor with music video director Zbigniew Rybczyński.

04 of 26

1987: Peter Gabriel

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1990: Singer Peter Gabriel attends the MTV Video Music Awards in circa 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Krajec/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Anna Krajec/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel (pictured at the 1992 VMAs) was honored with the award in 1987 alongside British director Julien Temple, who contributed to various music videos by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and the Sex Pistols.

05 of 26

1988: Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson speaks after Britney Spears presented Michael with a birthday cake at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson (seen at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards) was the sole winner of the Vanguard Award in 1988, a year after the release of his seventh studio album Bad. The singer's music videos largely propelled the success of MTV over the course of his career and as a result the award was later renamed the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1991.

06 of 26

1989: George Michael

George Michael during 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 1989, George Michael was presented the Vanguard Award by previous winner Madonna.

07 of 26

1990: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson accepts an award at the 1995 MTV Music Awards. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

Following in her famous brother's footsteps, Janet Jackson (pictured at the 1995 MTV VMAs) was awarded her own Vanguard Award in 1990 at just 24 years old. She remains the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

08 of 26

1991: Bon Jovi

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 5: Bon Jovi at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 1991, Bon Jovi took home the special award alongside Wayne Isham, who directed a handful of the band's notable music videos.

09 of 26

1992: Guns N' Roses

Axl Rose and Slash (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)
Ke.Mazur/WireImage

The hard rock band received the Vanguard Award in 1992, notably making a dig at Jackson during their speech on stage. "This has nothing to do with Michael Jackson. Thank you," frontman Axl Rose added at the end.

10 of 26

1994: The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and Jann Wenner (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Rolling Stones took home the Vanguard Award in 1994, sharing the honor with Tom Petty.

11 of 26

1995: R.E.M

(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 08: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL Photo of REM and Michael STIPE and Mike MILLS and Peter BUCK and Bill BERRY, L-R: Mike Mills, Michael Stipe (holding award), Bill Berry, Peter Buck - posed, group shot at MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
Ebet Roberts/Redferns

A few years after winning Video of the Year for "Losing My Religion" in 1991, the band took home the show's highest award in 1995.

12 of 26

1997: LL Cool J

LL Cool J (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

In 1997, LL Cool J became the first hip hop artist to take home a Vanguard Award. He shared the honor with director Mark Romenek, who notably directed Janet and Michael Jackson video for "Scream."

13 of 26

1998: Beastie Boys

MIAMI - AUGUST 29: The Beastie Boys arrive at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Frank Micelotta/Getty

Following LL Cool J's historic hip hop win, the Beastie Boys (pictured at the 2004 VMAs) were the next hip hop artists to take home a Vanguard Award in 1998.

14 of 26

2000: Red Hot Chili Peppers

American rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers (American drummer Chad Smith, Australian-born American musician and actor Flea (born Michael Peter Balzary), with 'look I'm on TV' written on his t-shirt,, American guitarist and songwriter John Frusciante, and American singer, songwriter and musician Anthony Kiedis) in the press room of the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, 7th September 2000. The band received the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at the ceremony. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The new millennium started with Red Hot Chili Peppers taking home a Vanguard Award in 2000.

15 of 26

2001: U2

394083 74: Members of the Irish rock band U2, (from L) Adam Clayton, The Edge and Bono hold their Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards at the MTV Video Music Awards September 6, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)
George De Sota/Getty

U2 took home the noteworthy MTV VMA award in 2001, sharing a poignant moment with the remaining members of the Ramones on stage following the death of their frontman Joey Ramone.

16 of 26

2003: Duran Duran

Duran Duran winners of the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

In 2003, Duran Duran took home the Vanguard Award, which was given as a lifetime achievement award.

17 of 26

2006: Hype Williams

Hype Williams accepts the Video Vanguard Award during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards - MTV.com Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com)
John Shearer/WireImage

The 2006 ceremony honored director Hype Williams with the Vanguard Award for his contributions to music videos such as Will Smith's "Gettin' Jiggy wit It," TLC's "No Scrubs," and Kanye West's "Gold Digger."

18 of 26

2011: Britney Spears

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Britney Spears, winner of the Video Vanguard Award and Best Pop Video Award for 'Till the World Ends' poses in the press room during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Jason Merritt/Getty

In 2011, Britney Spears took home the Vanguard Award, which was presented on stage by Lady Gaga.

19 of 26

2013: Justin Timberlake

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Justin Timberlake accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Two years later, Spears' former Mickey Mouse Club costar, Justin Timberlake, was awarded with the 2013 Vanguard Award. The singer was joined by his former NSYNC bandmates and friend Jimmy Fallon as he accepted the award.

20 of 26

2014: Beyoncé

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After putting on an incredible performance on stage, Beyoncé was presented the 2014 Vanguard Award by her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

In 2021, the singer's daughter became the youngest MTV VMAs winner at age 9 for her appearance in Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video.

21 of 26

2015: Kanye West

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

In 2015, Kanye West took home the prestigious award, which was famously presented by Taylor Swift. During her speech, the "Bad Blood" singer poked fun at their "infamous encounter" at the 2009 MTV VMAs, which started their longtime feud.

22 of 26

2016: Rihanna

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Rihanna accepts the Video Vanguard award onstage during the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com)
John Shearer/Getty

Before becoming a beauty mogul, Rihanna took home the Vanguard Award in 2016 for her achievements in music. She was notably presented the award by her then-rumored boyfriend Drake, who professed his love for the singer on the stage.

23 of 26

2017: Pink

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pink accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

At the 2017 MTV VMAs, Pink took home the coveted award after giving a stunning performance of her top hits on stage.

24 of 26

2018: Jennifer Lopez

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Noam Galai/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez, who has made some very fashionable appearances at the MTV VMAs over the years, took home the Vanguard Award in 2018, making her the very first Latin artist to receive the honor.

25 of 26

2019: Missy Elliott

US rapper Missy Elliott poses in the press room with 'The Video Vanguard Award' during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

In 2019, Missy Elliott took home the Vanguard Award, which included a show-stopping performance that had everyone on their feet during the ceremony.

26 of 26

2022: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City
Matthew Eisman/Getty

Nicki Minaj is slated to take home the coveted award this year. During the ceremony, the rapper will also take the stage, marking her first VMAs performance since 2018.

