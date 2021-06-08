MTV Video Music Awards Will Honor 9/11 Victims for 20th Anniversary as It Returns to New York City

Get ready for some Moonperson trophies!

On Tuesday, MTV announced that the Video Music Awards will return to New York City on September 12 as it will honor the victims of 9/11 terror attack for its 20th anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The awards show, which will air live from the Barclays Center, is collaborating with nonprofit 9/11 Day for activities leading up to the awards show in order to "promote awareness and positive action" for its 20th anniversary. MTV will honor the lives lost, their families and service members who responded to the attacks.

Last year's awards show, hosted by Keke Palmer, was hosted across New York City in different locations, although no in-person celebration occurred due to the pandemic.

Lady Gaga took home the most awards in 2020, after earning the title of artist of the year, along with song of the year, best cinematography and best collaboration for "Rain on Me." She also earned the MTV Tricon Award.

"I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with generosity and love," she said as she accepted the last award. "This is what I believe. I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020. It's a total privilege. Stay safe. Speak your mind. And I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask — it's a sign of respect."

The last in-person show was hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey where Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande earned the most trophies with three each.