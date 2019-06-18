Ray J's Wife Flips Off Camera at MTV Movie Awards After Host Makes Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards started off with a bang, as host Zachary Levi’s joke about Ray J’s infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian prompted a surly response from the singer’s wife.

Levi, 38, began the awards on Monday with a few celebrity shout-outs before singling out Ray J, who was sitting in the audience alongside his wife, Princess Love.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here,” The Shazaam! star said of the singer in video from the ceremony. “Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

As the cameras moved over to Ray J and his wife, she raised her two middle fingers in response to Levi’s joke.

“I had to,” Levi added. “I’m sorry. It was collectively a great idea.”

Kardashian West, 38, and former boyfriend Ray J made the now-infamous sex tape in 2003. It was later leaked, with the reality TV star since revealing the state of mind she was in during that time period.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it. My jaw was shaking,” Kardashian West admitted when asked if she was on drugs in the sex tape in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year. “I definitely went through a wild phase.”

While Ray J has denied being the one to leak the tape, Kardashian West has since referred to him a “pathological liar” after the “One Wish” singer allegedly made bold claims regarding their sexual history in November 2018.

For his part, the 38-year-old singer says he is no longer the same person he was back then, taking to Instagram days after Kardashian West’s tweet to distance himself from his past.

“I felt like I needed to come online and shut down all of these false rumors that [are] going on about me and what I said about somebody I’ve been with in the past,” he said in a November 2018 Instagram video. “Let me make this one thing clear: I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy. I love my wife [Princess Love]. I’ve got a beautiful new baby girl — her name is Melody Love Norwood — and I’ve been trying to be the best parent I can be. I would never say these things after watching my wife go through labor for 28 hours, OK?

“The person I am now is not who I was in the past,” he continued. “I need y’all to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name, please. God is working, and obviously, the devil is trying to work, too, but it will not happen. I will not let that happen, y’all. I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present. False rumors.”

Kardashian West and Ray J’s on-and-off relationship lasted from 2003 to 2006 before the couple split. Kardashian West is now married to rapper Kanye West, while Ray J married Princess Love in August 2016.