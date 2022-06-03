"Tupelo Shuffle" samples the late Elvis Presley's "That's All Right" and features guest vocals from Gary Clark Jr. and Austin Butler, who plays Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film

Diplo and Swae Lee to Perform Elvis Soundtrack Cut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — and Snoop Dogg Will DJ

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are shaping up to be a party — complete with A-list musical performers.

On Friday, MTV announced Diplo and Swae Lee will deliver the debut performance of their latest collaboration "Tupelo Shuffle" from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic during the award show, set to air Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m.

Released Friday, "Tupelo Shuffle" samples the late Elvis Presley's 1954 hit "That's All Right" and features guest vocals from Gary Clark Jr. and Austin Butler, who plays Presley in the film, which will hit theaters on June 24.

The high-energy, drum-led hip-hop track highlights an interesting connection between Diplo, 43, Swae Lee, 28, and Presley, all of whom originally hail from Tupelo, Washington, the city after which "Tupelo Shuffle" is named.

"Always come correct / There's no turnin' back / Takin' bigger steps / That's all I can do," sings Swae Lee (born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) in the track's first verse. "That's all for the moment / If that's all right with you."

Diplo and Swae Lee are the latest performers announced for The MTV Movie & TV Awards, as DJ Snoopadelic — a.k.a. Snoop Dogg — was revealed as the ceremony's house DJ in May. Vanessa Hudgens will serve as the award show's host.

"Tupelo Shuffle" marks Diplo and Swae Lee's second collaboration following 2018's "Close to Me" with Ellie Goulding, which charted at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The latest Elvis soundtrack cut follows Doja Cat's "Vegas," released last month after the "Say So" musician performed the track, which samples Big Mama Thornton's original take on the famously Presley-covered "Hound Dog," at Coachella in April.

Lurhmann's upcoming film soundtrack, also set for a June 24 release, will also include covers of "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Kacey Musgraves and "If I Can Dream" by Måneskin, as well as a new track titled "The King and I" by Eminem and CeeLo Green.