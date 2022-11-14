Taylor Swift Wins Big at 2022 MTV EMAs, Taking Home 4 Awards 

The Midnights singer was the second-most nominated artist of the night, with six nods

By
Published on November 14, 2022 11:53 AM
Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV

Taylor Swift was the queen of the MTV European Movie Awards on Sunday night, taking home four trophies — the most of any artist.

The Midnights singer, 32, won best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) Taylor's Version," during the ceremony, which was broadcast from PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

On the red carpet prior to the event, Swift shimmered in a David Koma dress, which featured a black bodysuit and a cage skirt studded with green stones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The "Lavender Haze" star was up for six awards, the second-most of any entertainer; Harry Styles was the most-nominated act with seven nods. The "Late Night Talking" singer, 28, won one in the best live category.

Other winners included Nicki Minaj, who won best hip hop and best song for "Super Freaky Girl," as well as Rita Ora, who won best look, personal style. She also hosted with new husband Taika Waititi.

The video for good award went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for "Unholy."

This year's show also featured a whopping 17 first-time nominated acts, including Petras, Gayle, Dove Cameron,Doechii, Saucy Santana, Summer Walker, Shenseea and more.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 - Show - PSD Bank Dome
FlashPic/DDP/INSTARimages.com

Swift's latest accolades come less than a week after she added 17 more dates to her upcoming Eras Tour.

The "Anti-Hero" artist announced last Friday that, due to "unprecedented demand," the extra dates were added. Now with 52 stops, Eras will be her biggest tour to date, according to Variety.

