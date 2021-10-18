Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Fell Off Stage and Broke a 'Few Ribs' During Festival Performance

Neil is "back at home" and recovering from his injury, according to the band

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil broke several ribs after falling during a performance in Tennessee.

On Friday, the 60-year-old was performing with his solo band (not Mötley Crüe) at the Monster on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge. As the group sang Mötley Crüe's "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" — and Neil led fans with a clap — he slipped and fell off the front of the stage.

On Sunday, Mötley Crüe shared an update for fans, saying that he was "back home" and recovering from his injury.

"Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night," the band wrote on Instagram. "Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!! 🖤🤘"

After falling, Neil was helped back on his feet by a member of security and limped backstage, per TMZ. Following the incident, bass guitarist Dana Strum announced to the crowd that Neil would not be returning, Rolling Stone reports.

"The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically," Strum said, according to the outlet. "He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him 'Don't do it.' Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."

A rep for Mötley Crüe and Vince Neil did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Eddie Trunk, a host of the music festival, shared an update on Friday that Neil was hospitalized and getting x-rays.

"Get well @thevinceneil ! Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!" he wrote on Twitter.