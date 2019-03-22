Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe Movie The Dirt

In the ’80s, glam-metal band Mötley Crüe rose to international stardom and became poster boys for the hedonism of the rock star lifestyle. Now, all of their sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll will be put to screen in the Netflix original film The Dirt (based on the band’s autobiography of the same name), helmed by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine.

From the trailer, it seems like the film has accurately captured the giant hair, eyeliner, and tight pants of the era. Check out the cast below, side-by-side with the real-life figures they portray.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mötley Crüe Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx

English actor Booth, who’s taking on the mantle of bad-boy bassist Nikki Sixx, has a long film resume which includes Noah, Romeo & Juliet (opposite Hailee Steinfeld), Jupiter Ascending, and Mary Shelley. Thanks to that role as Romeo, Booth has practice dying on screen, which will come in handy as Sixx, who famously was declared legally dead for two full minutes in an ambulance before being revived with adrenaline shots.

Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars

Rheon, who’s playing the band’s guitarist, played one of the most hatable characters in Westeros, Ramsay Bolton, on HBO’s Game of Thrones. He’s also famous for his portrayal of Simon on the television series Misfits.

Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee

Born Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly is best known as a musician and rapper. His song “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Daniel Webber as Vince Neil

Australian actor Webber played Lewis Walcott in the Netflix series The Punisher, and Lee Harvey Oswald in the mini-series 11.22.63 which starred James Franco. He takes on the role of Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter when he crashed his car while driving drunk, killing his passenger.

Rebekah Graf as Heather Locklear

Locklear, who was married to drummer Tommy Lee, is played by newcomer Rebekah Graf who’s had small roles on Hawaii Five-0, Bones, and Workaholics.

David Costabile as Doc McGhee

Constabile, who plays the band’s longtime manager, currently stars on Billions as Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner, but you may also recognize him from his role as Gus Fring’s chemist Gale Boetticher on Breaking Bad.

Pete Davidson as Tom Zutaut

The SNL comedian has a role as the executive from Geffen Records who offers Mötley Crüe a record deal. Davidson has been a cast member since 2014.