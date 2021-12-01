Mötley Crue Sells Its Entire Music Catalog To BMG: Report

Mötley Crue's catalog, which is said to be valued at $150 million, now reportedly belongs to BMG after months of negotiations

Mötley Crüe has reportedly sold its complete music catalog to BMG.

After months of negotiations, the band recently came to a deal with the management group, according to Variety, which also reported the library could be worth as much as $150 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Under the deal, BMG acquired the nine studio albums the "Kickstart My Heart" band recorded from their 1981 debut album Too Fast For Love to Saints of Los Angeles, which was released in 2008. Live recordings and compilation sets were also included in the sale, the outlet reports.

This move comes roughly two decades after Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac intervened to help the band purchase their library from Elektra Records, the label it was signed to in 1982.

Memebrs Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars said of the new deal in a statement to Variety: "It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top."

"After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we've accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured rock catalog. Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that's publishing or records, has always been a great experience," Kovac added.

BMG Senior VP of Catalog Recordings Michael Kachko also said, "Mötley Crüe stands among the pantheon of rock legends, the band's legacy is tremendous and their fans avid. You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Over their 40-year career, Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums. Seven of their albums have reached platinum and multi-platinum status, and nine have gone to number one. They have earned three Grammy nominations for Best Hard Rock Performance: "Dr. Feelgood" in 1989, "Kickstart My Heart" in 1990, and "Saints Of Los Angeles" in 2008. They received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.