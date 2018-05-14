Justin Timberlake Shares Adorable Mother's Day Photo with 'MVPs' Jessica Biel, Mom and Mother-In-Law

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to all the moms in his life on Sunday.

Celebrating Mother’s Day with a family brunch, the 37-year-old “Filthy” singer posted a selfie to Instagram showing his mom, Lynn, mother-in-law Kimberly, plus wife (and mother to son Silas, 3) Jessica Biel smiling broadly.

“Three out of the four of us are moms!” the odd man out captioned the image. “Celebrating my MVPs today and every day. Happy Mother’s Day!” he concluded, capped off with a trophy emoji.

Biel responded to the sweet shout-out by reposting the photo on her own Instagram account, featuring a new caption giving props to her husband of six years.

“Three out of the four of us love you very much for being amazing in general and also for being our designated driver,” she wrote with a heart emoji for emphasis, as well as some clarifying hashtags: “#bottomlessmimosas #happymothersday”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The actress also shared her own message to her mom on Sunday. “It took me almost thirty years to truly understand everything you sacrificed for me,” she captioned an image of her and her mom clinking wine glasses.

RELATED: Jessica Biel Jokes Her ‘Wild’ Tour Date Nights with Justin Timberlake Include ‘Sitting in the Hotel Watching a Movie’

“I am in awe of your wisdom and grace, and I hope I can emulate those ideals with my own child (without ending up in a straitjacket). I love you so much Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all the amazing moms kicking ass and taking names in the world.”

Timberlake took the opportunity to publicly praise his wife and mom at *NSYNC’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 30.

“Mom, thank you so much for being there. And now my beautiful wife, who’s here today, is now the mother of our beautiful son [Silas]. I love you so much,” he said from the stage.