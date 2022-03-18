Mother of Young Thug's Child Killed in Shooting at Atlanta Bowling Alley

"A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball," APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said of the altercation that allegedly led to the shooting death of LaKevia Jackson

LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug's children, died Thursday in a shooting at Metro Fun Center bowling alley in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department arrived on the scene at about 10:50 p.m., where Jackson, 31, was found deceased in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from APD.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, officers determined that that incident "began with a dispute over a bowling ball which escalated to gunfire" as she was leaving the bowling alley, per the statement.

Police have detained one female involved in the altercation, who is cooperating, and they're asking for the public's help in identifying all parties involved, APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said during a press conference Friday. They're also searching for a male suspect who might have been captured on surveillance footage, according to CBS 46.

"This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible," Woolfolk said, according to CBS 46. "We know who [you] are so go ahead and turn yourself in."

LaKevia's mother Sherina Jackson told the outlet that her daughter was leaving her best friend's birthday when she was shot and that she spoke on the phone with LaKevia shortly before she died, noting that the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for her to come out.

"I didn't know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby," Sherina said. "I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she's not breathing!"