10 of the Most Romantic Music Videos Ever

It’s officially the season of love.

From real couples taking their affection on screen to powerful expressions of love’s triumph over challenges, these are the videos that can get even the most single of hearts into the holiday spirit… or maybe just get them filling their glasses with holiday spirits.

Johns Legend’s “All of Me”

Shot in Lake Cuomo, Italy, Legend’s 2013 video features his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The pair loved the ode to intimacy so much that they revisited the house where it was shot three years later.

Beyoncé’s “Halo”

Complete with tender caresses and allusions to bridal wear, Beyoncé’s I Am… Sasha Fierce-era video still makes us cry and smile uncontrollably at the same time.

Tim McGraw’s “I Need You” Ft. Faith Hill

The real-life spouses made deep eye contact and serenaded each other in a candlelit house for their 2015 collaboration. Despite the stiff competition, it’s probably their most romantic video together.

Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”

Let’s have a moment of silence for every reluctant partner who attended couples dance classes because of this.

Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are”

With the song’s utterly swoon-worthy lyrics, Mars would have had to make a concerted effort for this video not to ooze with romance. As it is, we’re craving chocolate hearts.

Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”

This T-Swift throwback has it all: Elaborate gowns, a ball, someone yearning behind castle walls, and, of course, a handsome suitor.

Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE” Ft. Zacari

The rapper’s expansive video explores love in all of its complexity. Lamar and his onscreen partner’s relationship faces trials, temptations and tribulations, but their connection ultimately survives.

Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk”

The singer and supermodel Gigi Hadid shared their love — and lust — with the world in 2016. Then only rumored to be a couple, it was the first time we’d seen the pair lock lips, and the first time Malik released a video as a solo star.

Kanye West’s “Bound 2”

Yes, it’s eccentric, but there’s definitely a whole lot of love going on in the rapper’s 2013 video, which costars now-wife Kim Kardashian West. Honestly, even the shot-for-shot parody kinda gives us feels.

Thomas Rhett’s “Die A Happy Man”

Rhett’s 2015 video is basically a honeymoon highlight reel. Take it as a good reminder to include ocean make-outs, fireworks and joint showers on your do-to lists.